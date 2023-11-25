Illustrative photo (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Department of State Reserves in charge of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces has allocated over 267 tonnes of rice to nearly 4,500 disadvantaged students in Phu Tho province.

According to Decree 116/2016/ND-CP of the Government on supporting students in specially disadvantaged communes, each eligible student is supported with 15kg of rice each month in no more than nine months per year. They also receive support for food and housing.

The rice support policy has been implemented promptly and effectively for many years, helping disadvantaged students to attend school regularly and thus creating positive changes in improving the quality of local education./.