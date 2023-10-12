Society National anti-corruption strategy issued The Government has issued Resolution 168/NQ-CP on the national strategy on corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control until 2030, highlighting five major groups of tasks and solutions to enhance the efficiency of the work.

Society Official stresses importance to increase effectiveness, pervasiveness of external information Entering the ninth edition, the National External Information Service Awards have affirmed its prestige and quality, and attracted big attention from Vietnamese and foreigners who both engage in and do not engage in the external information service.

Society Vietnam seriously implements EC recommendations in IUU fishing combat: Ministry Vietnam has seriously implemented recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society Charming Hanoi in autumn For many people, Hanoi is at its most charming in autumn, when the capital is dressed in graceful garb thanks to its nice weather, blue skies, golden sunlight, cool breezes, and falling yellow leaves. Autumn is the most suitable time for wandering around the capital’s beautiful streets, enjoying romantic moments.