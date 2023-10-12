Nearly 21,000 million poor households access preferential loans in Phu Tho
Nearly 21,000 poor households and policy beneficiaries have so far gained access to loans to resume production, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) branch in the northern province of Phu Tho.
Staff of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies carries out procedures for poor households and policy beneficiaries to borrow capital at one transaction point. (Photo: VNA)
The total working capital from the branch reached 5.7 trillion VND (234 USD) in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of nearly 380 billion VND and the growth of 7.1% compared to 2022.
The total outstanding debts of credit programmes in the province hit over 5.7 trillion VND in the reviewed period, up nearly 375 billion VND from a year earlier. The figure represents a year-on-year rise of 7.02% and is equivalent to 98.99% of the yearly target and 86.59% of the credit growth plan for this year.
The loans have helped nearly 1,600 workers secure jobs and hundreds of students pursue study while assisting the building of 19,271 rural clean water and sanitation facilities and hundreds of houses for policy beneficiaries.
In implementing the Resolution of the 19th Provincial Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure), Phu Tho has achieved significant outcomes in all fields, fulfilling or exceeding many targets and maintaining its position among leading provinces in the northern midlands and mountainous region.
In the first half of the tenure, the province achieved 11 out of 17 targets set out in the Resolution. The average Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rate in the period stood at 7.29%, higher than the national average and among the provinces with high growth rates in the country and the region.
GRDP per capita in 2023 is estimated to reach 65.4 million VND, exceeding the target of 65 million VND set for 2025, ranking fifth out of 14 provinces in the region.
The province also made progress in several indexes including Public Administration Reform (PAR INDEX), the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS), and the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
Remarkable progress has also been recorded in social development. Phu Tho ranked in the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of education quality. The ratio of doctors and hospital beds per 10,000 people reached 15.2 and 55; the rate of people participating in health insurance was 93.7% of the population. The poverty rate based on multidimensional poverty standards decreased to 5.19% in 2022.
The province expects to have six districts meeting new-style rural area standards by the end of 2023, two years ahead of schedule.
The disbursement of capital for development investment during 2021 - 2023 is estimated to reach 118.7 trillion VND, reaching 74.2% of the target for the whole period./.