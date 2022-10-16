The impressive growth came as a result of the locality's efforts to diversify tourism promotion activities as Quang Nam is the host of the 2022 National Tourism Year themed ‘Quang Nam – a green tourism destination.’

Of the tourists, the central province, which is home to charming Hoi An ancient town, served for 411,000 foreign visitors. The number of foreign arrivals grew by 26 fold in comparison with the same period last year.

In addition, the province has also developed “green” tourism destinations besides optimizing advantages of the two world heritage sites namely Hoi An ancient street and My Son relics.

The province targets to greet 4.2 million domestic tourists and earn revenues of 263 million USD in 2022. It hopes to welcome some 12 million visitors until 2025./.

VNA