Representatives of the Vietnam E-commerce Association and the Reed Tradex Co. Ltd sign a cooperation deal on July 5 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) and the Bangkok-based Reed Tradex Co. Ltd, an exhibition organiser, have agreed to cooperate in promoting specialised workshops and events to introduce technological solutions and platforms for Vietnam’s retail and consumer sector.Under a deal signed in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5, the two sides will jointly organise several activities at the Shop & Store Vietnam 2019, an international retail and franchise solution event, slated for March 27 - 29, 2019, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in the southern city.The event will be held by Reed Tradex in cooperation with many partners to help businesses – from small retailers to small- and medium-sized enterprises, and franchisers – to expand their business.Suttisak Wilanan, Deputy Managing Director of Reed Tradex, said some of the notable activities in his company’s cooperation with VECOM include specialised workshops at the OnlineBiz Vietnam 2019, which is part of the Shop & Store Vietnam 2019 and will display advanced e-commerce platforms and solutions for the retail and consumer sector.VECOM Vice Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Dung said their cooperation in promoting workshops at the OnlineBiz Vietnam 2019 aims to meet the market demand in Vietnam as e-commerce has been developing strongly, becoming borderless.He noted that apart from e-commerce firms, traditional enterprises have also begun to sell their products online, including sectors with considerable potential for e-commerce business like fashion, cosmetics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).Vietnam ranked sixth in the US-based AT Kearney’s Global Retail Development Index 2017, up five places from the previous year. E-commerce in the country is also on the rise with revenue expected to grow by 20 percent annually between 2016 and 2020 to reach 10 billion USD, accounting for 1.2 percent of total retail sales. -VNA