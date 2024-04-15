Business Vietnam’s agricultural products appeal to foreign customers Vietnam's agricultural products were sold well in foreign markets in Q1, with a surge in both volume and prices documented.

Business March auto sales enjoy significant growth The Vietnamese automobile market saw a remarkable breakthrough in its total sales in March, after several months of declines.

Business China, US, Japan – largest importers of Vietnam’s fishery products in Q1 China, the US and Japan were the three largest importers of Vietnam’s fishery products in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).