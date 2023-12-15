On the occasion, PM Chinh witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Ha Nam and Gunma.During his later talks with Governor Yamamoto and outstanding Gunma businesses, he affirmed that Vietnam encourages Japanese enterprises and those from Gunma in particular to expand their operations in Vietnam, thus facilitating technology transfer, use of Vietnamese materials and workers.According to him, Vietnam is carrying out three strategic breakthroughs, including institutional building, infrastructure development and high-quality workforce training.

At the talks with outstanding Gunma businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is creating the best possible conditions for businesses from Gunma and Japan, hoping that they will continue expanding operations in fields of their strengths, such as green economy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, sci-tech, innovation, electronic components, electric vehicles, semiconductor, hydrogen, renewable energy, green finance, biotechnology, health care and high-tech agriculture, among others, he said.With high determination and great efforts from both sides and on the back of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, the Vietnamese leader believed that bilateral economic, investment and trade ties between Vietnam and Japan, and between Vietnam and Gunma will continue to thrive. The authorities and businesses of Gunma will be important factors contributing to further deepening friendship between the two countries.He wished that both sides would strive even harder, with greater determination, to collaborate and prosper for the benefit, well-being and happiness of their people.