Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always gives top priority to the continuous strengthening and development of the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen during a reception in Hanoi on October 17.

He briefed the Cambodian military leader on Vietnam's external relations direction and "four-nos" defence policy, and affirmed that Vietnam always supports an independent, self-reliant, peaceful and prosperous Cambodia that plays an increasingly prominent role on the international stage.

The PM believed that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the close direction of the Government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will continue to achieve even more accomplishments in the future.