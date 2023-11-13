Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia promote multi-faceted collaboration Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An on November 12 co-chaired a conference in Tay Ninh province to review the one-year implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination between the two associations for the 2022-2027 period.

Politics Hanoi strengthens relations with Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture A delegation of Hanoi led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen visited Fukuoka prefecture, and attended activities marking 15 years of the two localities’ friendship within the framework of its working trip to Japan from November 10-12.