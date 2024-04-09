Business Vietnam-Taiwan business forum held in Hanoi Vietnam has solidified its position as the most attractive investment destination for Taiwanese companies in Southeast Asia and globally, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong told the Vietnam-Taiwan business forum in Hanoi on April 8.

Business Vietnam, Laos sign new trade agreement Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith signed a new Vietnam-Laos trade agreement following their talks in Vientiane, Laos, on April 8.

Business Construction of Suntory PepsiCo’s largest factory in Asia kicks off The Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company kicked off the construction of its biggest factory in the Asia-Pacific region on April 8 at the Huu Thanh Industrial Park in Duc Hoa district, the southern province of Long An.

Business Forty-five provinces and cities issue logistics service development plans Forty-five provinces and centrally-run cities have issued logistics service development plans up to this point, while 47 provinces and cities have reported on the implementation of logistics activities over the last year.