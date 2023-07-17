A border guard scans QR code to check a cross-border commuter. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – Launched in the middle of May, the use of QR codes to manage individuals who frequently traverse Chi Ma border gate in the northern province of Lang Son has been proved effective in ensuring order, security and activities at the border gate.

According to the Chi Ma Border Guard Station, since May 15, 2023, nearly 1,000 cards with the QR codes have been issued. On average, 200-350 people use the cards to enter and exit the border gate daily.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Thuy, a technical officer at the Chi Ma Border Guard Station, said that the entry/exit cards with the QR codes are attached with users’ personal information, helping border guards quickly check and minimise congestion at checkpoint areas.

QR card users are Vietnamese citizens who regularly travel through the Chi Ma border gate, competent forces, staff of logistic businesses, organisations, and individuals engaged in import and export activities or commercial activities. To facilitate the issuance of the QR cards, the Chi Ma Border Guard Station arranged a room, equipment, and staff at Gate No. 2.

At the gate, cardholders are required to show their cards for the QR code scanning, which takes about one-two seconds and is 180 times faster than manually computerizing information.



Vu Van Hoa, a representative of a logistics business, said that the cards with the QR codes help businesses control their staff, and workers, especially helping to save time in loading and unloading goods./.