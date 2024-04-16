Business Central bank to resume gold bar bidding after 11 years The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will resume gold bar bidding after 11 years, aiming to increase the supply of gold to the market, promptly and immediately settle the high difference in domestic and international gold prices, thus ensuring the gold market operates in a safe and stable, healthy, open, transparent and effective manner in accordance with the Prime Minister's direction.

Business Hai Phong Techfest connects Vietnamese, RoK businesses The Department of Science and Technology of the northern port city of Hai Phong is organising the International Techfest Connect 5+, a science and technology festival to promote connectivity in the northern coastal region, from April 15-16.

Business Infographic Four commodities post Q1 export value of over 5 billion USD The total export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in the first three months of 2024 is estimated to reach 13.53 billion USD, an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period of 2023.