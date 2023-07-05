RoK to help develop Vietnam film industry
Promoting cooperation within Asia is one of key factors for Vietnam’s film industry to develop and gain success, according to Park Ki-Yong, chairman of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell), a film by Pham Thien An, one of the winners of the 2018 CJ Short Filmmaking Project, won the Caméra d’Or Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: jkfilm.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Promoting cooperation within Asia is one of key factors for Vietnam’s film industry to develop and gain success, according to Park Ki-Yong, chairman of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
Park said Vietnam should seek support from Asian countries in sharing infrastructure and human resources, and improving storytelling.
He also emphasised to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the film industry between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
He gave the example of Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man), a successful cooperation between Vietnamese filmmakers and Korean distributor CJ HK Entertainment, who successfully distributed the movie in Vietnam and foreign markets.
The directorial debut of film producer Tran Thanh became the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time, earning 450 billion VND (19 million USD). It also achieved more than 560,000 USD a week after release in the US in March.
Park mentioned that Korea’s capital, experience, and global distribution channel combined with Vietnam’s human resources, creativity, and location created the success of the movie.
Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, deputy director of the Vietnam Cinema Department, said the cooperation between the department and CJ ENM has earned many achievements over the years.
In 2014, the department cooperated with CJ ENM in a programme called “Art House” to support and screen films by Vietnamese independent directors who won top prizes at national and international film festivals.
In 2016, they signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the film industry, including the CJ Short Film Making Project, where many Vietnamese filmmakers received financial support to make their own short films, and from there develop them into feature films.
Ha said the CJ Short Film Making Project was first held in 2018, discovering many talented filmmakers such as Pham Thien An.
An was one of the winners of the 2018 contest with the short film Hay Thuc Tinh và San Sang (Stay Awake, Be Ready). The film later turned into his debut feature film, Ben Trong Vo Ken Vang (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell), which brought the director the Caméra d’Or Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
According to Park, Vietnam needs to have a support system for independent filmmakers from governments and businesses to make art movies, because the movie industry must consist of both commercial and art movies.
He said KOFIC planned to provide funds of 22.8-85.4 billion KRW (17.23 million-64.76 million USD) for Korean filmmakers in 2023.
He also recommended developing facilities for filming such as virtual production studios and post-production, as well as open schools to educate filmmakers, film crews, and technicians.
In the workshop on the film industry held in HCM City this week, KOFIC chairman expressed his wish to increase cooperation between KOFIC and the Korean Academy of Film Arts with Vietnam in the future.
Ha of the Cinema Department said, “It is a precious and practical opportunity to boost the development of Vietnam’s cultural industry in general, and the film industry in particular.”/.