Scholarships presented to disadvantaged students in central Vietnam
The not-for-profit charity Lifestart Foundation (Australia) has recently awarded a new round of major General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to 25 exceptionally talented students hailing from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds in central Vietnam.
The charity Lifestart Foundation (Australia) presents General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to 25 exceptionally talented students. (Photo courtesy of Lifestart Foundation)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The not-for-profit charity Lifestart Foundation (Australia) has recently awarded a new round of major General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to 25 exceptionally talented students hailing from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds in central Vietnam.
This latest cohort comprises 16 medical university students and four resident doctor students at Hue University of Medicine, along with four medical university students at Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, and one resident student doctor at HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy.
These students have been granted prestigious scholarships comprising financial aid, nine new laptops and one English course, with a total value exceeding 189,560 USD, the Lifestart Foundation said.
The scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students for their efforts toward achieving their dreams by studying medicine.
Previously, the Lifestart Foundation scholarship provided them with a food and rent allowance to ensure a daily diet and safe accommodation before they received Medical Education Scholarships.
Since 2018, Lifestart Foundation has offered 64 scholarships to Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, with a total value exceeding 540,000 USD.
Karen Leonard OAM, Founder of Lifestart Foundation stated: "We are extremely proud to be providing the most prestigious and highest value General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to these reputable institutions. It's truly remarkable to contribute to helping nurture fine minds and the future of healthcare in Vietnam. Through our scholarship programme, we aspire not only to alleviate their financial constraints but also to empower them to unleash their full potential."
Over the past 24 years, the Medical Scholarship program has been Lifestart Foundation's most significant investment in the disadvantaged youth of Vietnam, enabling these students to continue their educational journey and fulfil their dreams of becoming highly educated healthcare professionals.
Lifestart Foundation's commitment to these students extends beyond financial assistance. The organisation's holistic approach equips them with the tools and resources necessary for academic success, including essential new laptops and regular mentoring sessions, fostering a lasting positive impact on their lives.
It also provided clean water systems to remote schools in the mountainous regions, bicycles to disadvantaged school students and support for disadvantaged Vietnamese families in central Vietnam./.