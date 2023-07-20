The seminar focuses on exchanging and discussing policies on financial access for businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and OLEA Global - a digitised supply chain platform that empowers sustainable trade held a seminar on fintech financing for Vietnam’s exporters on July 20.

Participants in the seminar focused on exchanging and discussing policies on financial access for businesses, and ways to take advantage of free trade agreements to promote the development of export markets for Vietnamese enterprises.

OLEA also introduced receivables for export businesses on OLEA's technology platform, and insurance in trade finance.

Speaking at the event, VCCI Vice President Bui Trung Nghia said that in Vietnam, banks and financial institutions have had many preferential programmes and credit programmes for exporters. They also provide effective financial solutions in international payments with diversified financial services and support services to help businesses avoid exchange rate risks and gradually improve import and export payment transactions, customers, and market development under fierce competition.

“VCCI is implementing activities to assist businesses in accessing and strengthening financial resources and solutions to meet their needs,” he said.

In the past time, VCCI cooperated with banks, the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund, and business-supporting organisations to carry out activities to connect financial institutions with businesses, Nghia said.

Letitia Chau, a representative from OLEA said OLEA is committed to creating the most favourable conditions to help businesses shorten the process of accessing and deploying solutions, quickly have financial resources to supplement their operations, and soon achieve the growth target of this year and following years./.