Business Horasis China Meeting a boost for trade cooperation The Horasis China Meeting 2024 themed “Vietnam and China drive ahead” opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15.

Business Apple announces increasing investment in Vietnam US-based tech giant Apple will increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam – a key production hub, as CEO Tim Cook is paying a two-day visit to the country, starting on April 15.

Business Vietnam Airlines ramps up flights for upcoming holidays Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural products appeal to foreign customers Vietnam's agricultural products were sold well in foreign markets in Q1, with a surge in both volume and prices documented.