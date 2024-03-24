Business PM urges Tien Giang to become industrial and service-oriented province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Tien Giang to transform itself into an industrial and service-oriented province, acting as an economic growth pole of the Mekong Delta.

Business Binh Dinh province paves way for investments By rapidly building a favourable environment for investors, Binh Dinh province has grown to be an appealing economic hub in central Vietnam, attracting both domestic and foreign investments in all key sectors.

Business Vietnam tackles obstacles to stock market upgrade Vietnam's ambition to elevate its stock market from "frontier" to "emerging" status by 2025 faces two key hurdles, including pre-trade margin requirements for foreign investors and foreign ownership ratios in certain sectors, said Deputy Director of the Securities Market Development Department under the State Securities Commission (SSC) Pham Thi Thuy Linh.

Videos (CN) Efforts made to promote the craft of making Lai Vung rolls The craft of making fermented pork rolls in Lai Vung district in Dong Thap province has flourished over the last six decades, establishing itself as a renowned local delicacy. Despite facing various challenges, the community in Lai Vung remains dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the time-honoured craft, which has now been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.