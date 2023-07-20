Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front enhances ties with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on July 20, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to China.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies to RoK over losses caused by torrential rain Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a message of sympathies to his Republic of Korea counterpart Han Duck-soo over great losses of human and property caused by heavy rains in several localities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Vu Hai San and his Lao counterpart Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakone have agreed on the need for the two Ministries of National Defence to continue their comprehensive cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnamese citizens enjoy visa-free entry to 55 destinations: Spokeswoman Vietnamese citizens can enter 55 countries and territories worldwide without applying for a visa, or with simplified visa procedures like e-visas or visas on arrival, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 20.