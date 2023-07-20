Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi
The spouse of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry programme at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.
Ladies Le Thi Bich Tran (front, second from right) and Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail (front, third from right) watch water puppetry performances at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)
Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail is accompanying her husband on an official visit to Vietnam from July 20 - 21.
A water puppetry performance at the programme. (Photo: VNA)A theatre representative and artists introduced water puppetry to the two ladies, who later watched some performances of the long-standing folk art of Vietnam.
The two ladies learn about how to create water puppets. (Photo: VNA)Lady Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail noted that she is impressed with water puppetry and hoped the art will be preserved and developed./.