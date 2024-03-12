Thailand, France push for closer partnership
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (left) and France’s President Emmanuel Macron on March 11 vow to strengthen mutual relations across all dimensions. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and France’s President Emmanuel Macron on March 11 vowed to strengthen mutual relations across all dimensions and foster a closer partnership between their two countries.
In a joint press conference following their meeting at the l’Elysée Palace in Paris, Macron highlighted the importance of cooperation in economic matters and trade, as well as in preparing for challenges in Southeast Asia.
He pointed out that a strong bilateral relationship will eventually lead to multi-lateral ties that help establish peace and stability on a global scale.
Srettha said Thailand and France hold the same position on maintaining global peace, stability, and security.
Both sides agreed that international cooperation based on respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of States, international laws, humanitarian law, and the UN Charter will help resolve the current conflicts.
The two countries also share a vision to build a more sustainable and resilient economy while taking into account the digital and green transition, Srettha said.
He also affirmed Thailand’s commitment to forging a close and comprehensive partnership with France during the next several decades.
Since arriving in France on March 9, Srettha has met with executives of over 20 of France’s leading firms in the fields of automobiles, aviation, clean energy, fashion, sports, hospitality, and tourism, to explore business opportunities between the two countries.
He extended his invitation for France to partner with Thailand in future automotive manufacturing, aviation, regional logistics, and clean energy. The leader invited France’s leading port management firms to consider investment in Thailand’s land-bridge project.
The PM also expressed his hope for cooperation in national defence, fashion, and tourism./.