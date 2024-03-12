World Myanmar: Jade mine collapse takes toll One person was killed and four others injured in a tailing pond collapse at a jade mine in Hpakant township of northern Myanmar's Kachin state on March 12 morning, local police reported.

World Thailand prepares for national AI strategy’s 2nd phase The development of an artificial intelligence (AI) workforce and the creation of a Thai large language model (ThaiLLM) are among the six proposed flagship projects under the second phase of Thailand's national AI strategy and action plan.

World Cambodia focuses on digital revolution Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has underlined that his country has been paying high attention to digital revolution.