At an awareness session for fishermen (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has seen successes in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with no violations by its fishing vessels reported since 2022.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that in the first quarter of 2024, it collaborated with the provincial Border Guard Command, the Naval Region 2 Command, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, and other relevant agencies to hold two sessions to raise awareness of IUU fishing regulations for nearly 250 fishermen. Additionally, 600 informational materials and 1,000 national flags were distributed to them.

So far, all fishing boats have been equipped with the vessel monitoring systems and have been put into operation.

Col. Truong Cong Sau, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard Command, said the border control stations have effectively controlled and verified compliance to prevent IUU fishing violations. They strictly ensure that offshore fishing vessels do not violate the sovereignty of neighbouring countries. Those lacking the necessary monitoring equipment are prohibited from leaving ports.

Tien Giang is now home to 1,275 fishing vessels with over 9,140 fishermen. Its total output of caught seafood reached 18,658 tonnes in Q1./.