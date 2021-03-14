Business Toyota Vietnam sees sales down in February Toyota Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd. (TMV) sold 2,451 vehicles in February, down 45 percent from the previous month, the company said.

Business Anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn extended The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of anti-dumping measures on certain polyester filament yarns originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Business TOTO opens second Vietnamese showroom in Hanoi TOTO, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of bathroom fixtures and fittings, has opened its second Vietnamese showroom in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, after its first in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business LILAMA tries to complete key petrochemical project on schedule LILAMA Corporation will strive to complete the construction of Long Son Petrochemical Refinery Plant project in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on schedule so that its commercial operation could begin in late 2022.