Hang Rai (meaning “otter cave” in English) received its name from its unique topography being perfect for otters to live in. The area is also famous for a fossil reef with a rugged surface that resembles Mars or the Moon.

When the tide is high, waves crash over the fossil reef and create a majestic sight that resembles a waterfall. The local scenery has inspired many photographers over the years.

The wooden bridge hugging Nui Chua (meaning Lord Mountain in English) is another “Instagrammable” spot in Hang Rai. From here, tourists can capture the breathtaking beauty of Vietnam’s East Sea.

Hang Rai, Vinh Hy Bay, and other spots within Nui Chua National Park welcomed more than 130,000 tourists in the first half of this year.

In order to further promote its destinations among tourists, the management board of Nui Chua National Park has strived to improve service quality and worked with other localities to create interesting and convenient tour routes. It has also enhanced training in the local community to sustainably develop tourism while protecting the environment./.

VNA