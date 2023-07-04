Vietjet reopens direct routes from Da Nang, Phu Quoc to Hong Kong
Passengers on board Hong Kong - Da Nang air route (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Vietjet has officially reopened direct routes connecting Da Nang and “pearl island” Phu Quoc with Hong Kong (China), meeting the needs of people and tourists.
The route connecting Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang to Hong Kong is operated with three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with attractive tickets priced from only 90,000 VND (3.8 USD) each way.
Meanwhile, that linking the central city of Da Nang with Hong Kong features four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with tickets priced from only 70,000 VND (3 USD) each way.
The ticket prices can be even better every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from now until December 31, 2023 when passengers have opportunities to hunt for zero dong tickets at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, with flexible flight schedules from August 10 to March 31, 2024.
Celebrating the exciting summer, passengers can accumulate bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favorite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, etc. via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.
(Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Reopening the direct Da Nang - Hong Kong and Phu Quoc - Hong Kong routes, Vietjet welcomes people and tourists back on a journey connecting with two of the most famous tourist cities in Vietnam and Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest financial centers and the Asia's leading shopping, tourism, entertainment destinations with the unique cultural features of a bustling metropolis.
The first passengers on flights connecting Phu Quoc, Da Nang and Hong Kong were warmly welcomed by people, leaders of cities, airports.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.