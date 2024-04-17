Sydney (VNA) – Member of the Australian House of Representatives Kevin Hogan spoke highly of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Australia in early March while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on April 17.



Hogan, who is Shadow Minister for Trade and Tourism, specifically pointed to the elevation of Vietnam-Australia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit, describing it as a foundation for the two nations to further develop cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, investment, education and tourism.



He welcomed joint preparations for the deployment of the Australian Agriculture Work Visa Programme and noted that Australian firms are increasingly interested in doing business in Vietnam.



As there is still much room for growth, especially in trade, investment education, tourism and export of live cattle, he pledged to continue working with the Labour Party-led administration to foster all-around relationship with Vietnam.

Tam, for his part, expressed his confidence that the bilateral trade, investment and tourism ties will continue growing to be on par with the recently-established comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also proposed several measures to further strengthen the bilateral multifaceted cooperation in the coming time./.