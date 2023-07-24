Business Banks’ H2 credit growth likely to be affected by bond buybacks As many banks have been stepping up bond redemption before maturity, experts warned that the activity can affect the banks’ ability to supply capital for the economy and boost credit growth in the remaining months of this year.

Business Measures needed to regain export momentum in second half of this year Although the export of goods has faced many difficulties, there have been encouraging signals in the past two months as enterprises and state management agencies have been actively implementing solutions to regain export momentum.

Business Foreign suppliers pay taxes of nearly 170 million USD in H1 Foreign suppliers, such as Google, Apple, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Netflix and TikTok, paid 3.94 trillion VND (169 million USD) in taxes in the first half of 2023, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Business Over 400 domestic, foreign firms to attend Vietnam Medipharm Expo in HCM City More than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories have registered to join the 21st international medical, hospital and pharmaceutical exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo), which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 3-5.