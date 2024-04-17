Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Minsk (VNA) – An event themed “Hello Vietnam” was held in Minsk on April 17 to promote the Vietnamese culture, traditions, history, and cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus.

The event, co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus, the Belarusian Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, and the Belarus-Vietnam Friendship Association attracted the Vietnamese community in Belarus and international friends with a Vietnamese musical performance, dances and an “ao dai”(Vietnamese traditional long dress) show.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Nguy said it is a great opportunity for participants to learn about the Vietnamese culture and traditions, and exchange information on business cooperation between the embassy and the host country's agencies, organisations, and enterprises.

The event also aimed to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation Day (April 30), the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7), and Belarus’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9)

President of the Belarusian society Nina Ivanova emphasised the significance of the Liberation Day to the Vietnamese people who fought for national independence and freedom for decades.

She also highlighted the diversity of the Vietnamese culture.

Member of the Belarusian Writers' Association Irina Tulupova told the participants about the characteristics of the Vietnamese literature and the translations of Vietnamese works into Belarusian./.