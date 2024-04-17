Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Aleksander Surdej (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien lauded the practical, effective and outstanding development of bilateral defence ties in personnel training and defence industry during a reception in Hanoi on April 17 for



Chien, who is also a member of the Central Military Commission, acknowledged the role played by Polish defence attachés in Vietnam, who have worked closely with Vietnamese military units to foster mutual understanding and discuss cooperation in the fields of training, delegation exchange, military medicine, air force and defence industry in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation signed in 2010.



He expressed his wish that Ambassador Surdej will work closely with the Vietnamese ministry in key areas such as high-level delegation exchange, consolidating the existing defence cooperation framework and mechanisms; facilitating interactions between defence enterprises from both countries, including joining the upcoming Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024; and encouraging support for cooperation activities between Vietnam and the European Union in the defence sector.



The host believed that the diplomat will make active contributions to propelling Vietnam-Poland ties and their defence relations in particular for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



On the occasion, Chien extended an invitation to the Defence Minister and other high-ranking defence officials of Poland to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024.



He also proposed the signing of a new MoU on defence cooperation to boost training collaboration, with a specific request for Polish support in training Vietnamese personnel in cybersecurity and military medicine. Additionally, he expressed a willingness to welcome Polish students to Vietnam for Vietnamese language studies at the Military Science Academy.



Surdej, for his part, suggested the Vietnamese defence ministry offer continued support to the Polish defence attachés to fulfill their duties in Vietnam and seek new cooperation areas of shared concern.



Poland is ready to assist Vietnam in personnel training at Polish military schools and share its experience in peacekeeping operations, he said.



In his capacity, he pledged to make every effort to further deepen bilateral defence ties in a more practical and substantial manner./.

VNA