According to the government’s recently issued national planning for environmental monitoring, of the new stations, 62 are set to be located in areas heavily influenced by human activities to alert people about impact on their health, while six background stations representing the air quality of six socio-economic regions will be built in areas with minimal impact by human.

There will also be 18 cross-border monitoring points.

Between now and 2025, eight regular monitoring sessions will be held annually per year, and the figure will increase to 12 afterward.

After 2030, 15 more continuous automatic air quality monitoring stations are planned to be built.

VNA