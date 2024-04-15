Vietnamese community in India stays united, contributes to homeland
The Vietnamese community in India always stays united, and its members help one another to overcome difficulties, contributing to the homeland’s development as well as the Vietnam-India relations through various forms, according to President of the Vietnamese Community Association in India Nguyen Huynh Khanh Linh.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (second from right) presents flowers to congratulate Nguyen Huynh Khanh Linh on re-election as President of the Vietnamese Community Association in India (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at its congress for the 2024-2027 term held on April 14, Linh said that since its establishment in 2017, the association has provided updates on Vietnamese Party and State’s policies for Vietnamese in the host country.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (Photo: VNA)Lauding the results gained by the association over the past time, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai affirmed the Party and State’s consistent policy of taking the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community as an inseparable part and an important resource of the nation.
Accordingly, the embassy takes affairs relating to OVs as a focus and always supports them in strengthening their legal status, protecting their legitimate rights, and stabilising their lives and integrating into the host society, Hai added.
The congress elected a five-member executive board, with Linh re-elected as the association’s head.
There are currently 800-1,000 Vietnamese people living, working or studying in India./.