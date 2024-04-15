This is a joint effort between the Vietnamese Embassy’s spouse association in the US and George Mason University's Costello College of Business, aiming to promote the land and people of Vietnam to international friends.

On display are items imbued with traditional Vietnamese culture such as bronze drum and Khue Van Pavilion models, Ao dai (traditional long dress), Chu Dau pottery, lacquerware and rattan products.

The exhibition is part of the activities to spread Vietnamese culture at universities and influential public spaces in the host country./.

VNA