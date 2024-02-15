With a total AI readiness score of 54.48, Vietnam ranks at 9th place within the East Asia region. Vietnam's score is higher than East Asia's average ranking of 51.41, which places it 4th among the 9 global regions covered in the report.

On January 26, 2021, Vietnamese Prime Minister issued a decision on the "National Strategy for Research, Development, and Application of Artificial Intelligence until 2030." Since then, AI technologies have been deployed across multiple sectors in Vietnam.

By 2030, Vietnam aspires to be one of the top four nations in ASEAN and among the top 50 globally in the realm of AI research, development and application. The country aims to trademark 10 AI technologies and create three high-performing national data and computing centres./.

VNA