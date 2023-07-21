Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs’ spouses visit SOS Children's Village Hanoi
The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, visited the SOS Children's Village Hanoi on July 21.
First row: The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran (4th from right) and Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail (1st from right), visited the SOS Children's Village Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)hHanoi (VNA) – The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, visited the SOS Children's Village Hanoi on July 21.
Established in 1988 and starting operation in 1990, the facility provides family-based care for orphaned, abandoned, and disadvantaged children. Nurturing nearly 600 children so far, it is now taking care of more than 200 kids.
At the visit, Tran expressed her hope that the officials and staff of the special village will continue to fulfil their duties in caring for abandoned, orphaned, and vulnerable children.
She and her Malaysian counterpart took the occasion to present gifts to the children.
Tran and her Malaysian counterpart present gifts to the children at the village. (Photo: VNA)The wife of the Malaysian Prime Minister said she is impressed by the fact that 400 children had grown up well from the village and attained successes in life.
She said that despite going through wars, Vietnam and its people have always risen strongly. She also encouraged the children to continue contributing to and upholding the traditions of their ancestors, as their country is known for its spirit of self-reliance and resilience.
The spouses of Vietnamese and Malaysian Prime Ministers visit a family at the village. (Photo: VNA)Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail is accompanying her spouse, PM Anwar Ibrahim, in his official visit to Vietnam on July 20 – 21, the first of its kind to the Southeast Asian nation since he took office in December 2022./.