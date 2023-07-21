Society Truong Sa medical centre saves fisherman in distress The health centre of Truong Sa towns in the island district of Truong Sa of south-central Khanh Hoa province on July 20 received and provided first aid for a fisherman from the central province of Binh Dinh, who met with an accident at sea a day earlier, according to the Naval Region 4 High Command.

Society Infographic Social development targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Vietnam is set to become a developing nation with modern industry, high average incomes, and economic growth by 2030, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Society Samsung Hope School gives wings to dreams of young people Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) on July 20 jointly held the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Samsung Bac Ninh Hope School (Vietnam Korea Cooperation Centre).

Society Local universities take new approaches to talent retention As the number of quality lecturers becomes a growing issue among universities, especially local ones, higher education institutions have been taking new approaches to retain their talents.