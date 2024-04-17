Dang Hoang Giang, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (fifth from the left) and Nguyen Ngoc Luong, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee (fifth from the right) at a working session in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), held a working session in New York on April 16 with Nguyen Ngoc Luong, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, who is leading a Vietnamese youth delegation to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, which takes place from April 16-18 at the UN headquarters in New York.



Ambassador Giang expressed his belief that the participation of the Vietnamese delegation at the ECOSOC forum will contribute to strengthening the position and role of Vietnamese youth in the international arena, demonstrating their active contribution to joint efforts to address global issues such as sustainable development and climate change.



Giang briefed the delegation on the activities of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in New York and asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee to enhance connections with the association, thereby encouraging Vietnamese youth in the US in general, and New York in particular, to actively contribute to the homeland's socio-economic development.



Luong affirmed that by attending the forum, the delegation aimed to raise the voice of Vietnamese youth in the process of implementing the UN's major agendas and at the same time inform international friends about Vietnam's policies and achievements in relevant areas, especially youth development. He said the HCMCYU Central Committee always pays special attention to Vietnamese youth and students abroad, considering them an important resource for the country's development and international integration.



First held in 2012, the ECOSOC Youth Forum serves as a platform for youth representatives from countries around the world to exchange ideas on implementing Sustainable Development Goals, raise concerns about existing issues, and propose solutions and recommendations. These opinions are then compiled and reported to the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, where leaders of nations meet and discuss issues related to implementing the 2030 Agenda./.