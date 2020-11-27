Vietnam-Kazakhstan political consultation held
Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and his Kazakhstan counterpart Shakhrat Nuryshev held an online political consultation on November 27
They reviewed the relations between the two countries over the recent past, exchanged ideas and agreed on various measures to further promote the ties and intensify the coordination of viewpoints and acts at international and regional forums.
Vietnam always treasures its traditional relations with Kazakhstan, and wishes to consolidate and strengthen bilateral ties in various field, Dung said. Meanwhile, his Kazakhstan counterpart stressed Vietnam is a priority in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in the region, and a bridge between the country and ASEAN.
The two officials noted that bilateral trade has made strides in the recent past, but advantage of the benefits created by the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian economic union should be taken.
They also agreed to bring into further play the role of the Vietnam – Kazakhstan inter-governmental cooperation committee in pushing up bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on the cooperation prospects in various field, including the COVID-19 fight.
The Kazakhstan side spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful control of the pandemic, and hoped to strengthen cooperation with the country in this field.
The two sides agreed to continue intensifying cooperation at multilateral and regional forums so as to contribute to regional peace and stability, settle disputes by peaceful means on the basis of respect to international law and the United Nations’ Charter as well as the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). The Kazakhstan official congratulated Vietnam for successfully completing its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020.
The two sides also agreed to resume and intensify the exchange of delegations, including high-level ones, after the pandemic is put under control./.
