Politics PM Phuc: creating best environment for innovative startups It is necessary to create the best environment for innovative startups and startup ecosystem, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a dialogue with investors, experts and entrepreneurs in Hanoi on November 27.

Politics PM attends opening ceremony of 17th CAEXPO, CABIS Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city of China via a video conference.

Politics Vietnam-Russia parliamentary ties enjoy positive progress: top legislator The Vietnam-Russia parliamentary relations have enjoyed positive progress over the recent past, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 27.

Politics Australian Governor-General highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has created a framework to advance the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, economy, security, education and environment, Australian Governor-General David Hurley said on November 27.