☕ Afternoon briefing on December 5
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.
Describing the solidarity, friendship and political trust among the three countries as an invaluable asset that holds long-term strategic meaning in the national construction, protection and development of the countries, Hue stressed that Vietnam has treasured and taken developing ties with the neighbouring countries as a strategic mission and a top priority in its foreign policy. Read full story
- Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit from December 6 to 9 holds special importance as it will affirm Vietnam’s key role as one of the important partners of the Eastern European country in Southeast Asia, said Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Baravikou said the visit, to be made at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh, will be the first to Vietnam by a Belarusian leader after the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of high-level political ties is of great significance. Read full story
Thuong hailed the efforts of armed forces in the region in accomplishing their tasks, giving accurate forecast and advice to the Party, State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence on military-defence issues, and settling all arising problems. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh met with Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Vientiane on December 4, discussing bilateral cooperation within their realm.
They agreed upon a need to intensify joint works and law-building experience sharing activities between the two committees regarding cultural and educational affairs. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien has recently attended the 20th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and its sidelines events in Vienna.
UNIDO has been present in Vietnam since 1978 and provided technical support to the Government in accordance with high international standards, focusing on enhancing the country’s competitiveness and sustainable industrial development.Read full story
- The Vietnam-Belarus relationship is developing strongly, and the two countries boast potential to expand their cooperation in many fields, said Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk.
Trofimchuk told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit to Vietnam from December 6-9 that Vietnam has maintained its relations with almost countries of the former Soviet Union, including Belarus, noting the bilateral political and economic ties have been developing at different levels. Read full story
- Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 and a delegation led by Colonel Doan Ngoc Triet, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, are visiting Guangzhou city, China’s Guangdong province.
On December 4, the ship docked at Zhangzhou port where it was welcomed by Director of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Major General Yu Zhong and leaders of the Chinese locality. Read full story
Faux Christmas trees, Santa's sleigh, and reindeer, begin popping up and lighting up all over the capital city, particularly in such streets as Hang Luoc, Hang Ma and Luong Van Can which sell deco items. Read full story
- Hanoi has been honoured as the World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards presentation ceremony held recently in Dubai, the municipal Tourism Department said on December 4.
In the second time it has won this title, the capital city surpassed many other outstanding nominees such as Sydney of Australia, Tokyo of Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong of China, and Lisbon of Spain. Read full story
- Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, a world natural heritage site in the central province of Quang Binh, has welcomed more than 662,000 visitors so far this year, rising over 6% from 2022, its management board reported.
They include over 83,000 international arrivals, up 231%. Meanwhile, the park’s tourism revenue has increased 23% to approximate 270 billion VND (11.1 million USD) this year, statistics show./.Read full story