Politics Vietnam values friendship, solidarity with Cambodia, Laos: NA Chairman National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics Potential remains for Vietnam-Belarus cooperation: expert The Vietnam-Belarus relationship is developing strongly, and the two countries boast potential to expand their cooperation in many fields, said Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk.

Politics Official visit to affirm Vietnam as important partner of Belarus: ambassador Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit from December 6 to 9 holds special importance as it will affirm Vietnam’s key role as one of the important partners of the Eastern European country in Southeast Asia, said Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou.

Politics President visits Military Region 5 President Vo Van Thuong had a working session on December 5 with the Military Region 5 Command, which comprises 11 central and Central Highlands localities, on the military-defence situation in the region.