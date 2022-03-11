☕ Afternoon briefing on March 11
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 11.
- The 13th National Women’s Congress for the 2022 - 2027 tenure wrapped up in Hanoi on March 11 morning after three working days. It elected 155 people to the 13th Vietnam Women Union Central Committee, which later convened its first meeting and re-elected Ha Thi Nga as the President and choose four others as vice presidents. Read full story
- Vietnam has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality for many times, and it has made great strides in working to achieve that target, according to Colombian Ambassador Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Melo. Read full story
Ethnic minority women expand business and escape poverty with IR 4.0 technologies. (Photo: UNDP)- Vietnam is making incremental progress to increase women’s participation in elected bodies such as the National Assembly and local People’s Councils, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen affirmed in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Read full story
Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to IAEA (R) and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnamese mission to international organisations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on March 10 signed a Country Programme Framework (CPF) for cooperation with the agency on the sidelines of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to define cooperation contents between the two sides in the 2022-2027 period. Read full story
- Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines on March 10 signed a cooperation agreement on supporting the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine back home. Accordingly, Sun Group will cover the entire cost of the flights and the Vietnam Airlines will offer the most preferential prices.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese people and their relatives in Ukraine who wish to return home will be transported free of charge. Read full story
- Vietnam has achieved significant progress in adopting digital solutions for regulatory reform, which should be further pushed ahead to make substantial changes for greater efficiency of the state apparatus, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said at the launch of a report on the adopting of digital solutions for regulatory reform on March 10. Read full story
- Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per litre from 3pm on March 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance. This is the seventh consecutive hike of petrol prices in 2022, with total increases amounting to over 6,500 VND per litre. Read full story
- The Ministry of Finance said it has completed the National Assembly Standing Committee’s draft Resolution on the adjustment of environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil, and grease, which is set to become effective from April 1 to the end of December 31 this year. Read full story
- Italian police have kept four containers of cashew nuts delivered to this country’s Port of Genoa, a stride in the settlement of a suspected scam involving 100 cashew nut containers exported from Vietnam. Read full story
A carriage of Train No. 12 of HCM City's first metro line Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien is unloaded at Khanh Hoi Port on March 11. (Photo: VNA)- Two trains, No. 12 and 13, of the 17 trains of HCM City’s first metro line, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien, were unloaded at Khanh Hoi Port on March 11 while the last four are scheduled to arrive at the port later this month. Read full story
- Up to 20,000 spectators will be allowed to directly watch the upcoming World Cup qualifier match between Vietnam and Oman at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, according to a document issued by Hanoi People’s Committee relating to the organisation of the event. Read full story/.