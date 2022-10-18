Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 18.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide more official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam with a larger scale while receiving the RoK’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin in Hanoi on October 18.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre), the RoK’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin (third from left) and officials pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The President congratulated the RoK on its achievements in socio-economic development as well as national defence, science, technology and culture.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the launching ceremony of a national programme named “The whole nation joins hands for the poor in 2022” in Hanoi on October 17.



Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh noted that since 2021, over 86 trillion VND (3.53 billion USD) has been disbursed from the central and local budgets to support 56 million people and labourers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 730,000 employers.



- Hanoi wishes to promote existing cooperation activities and expand cooperation with Singapore to new areas, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung told visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob at a meeting on October 18.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung (R) and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi expects to strengthen cooperation with Singapore in the spheres of urban planning and management, finance, health care, travel, smart city development, e-government and environmental protection, Dung said.



- Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has vowed to clear hurdles and create best conditions possible for the development of the Vietnam-US relations.



Making his remarks while receiving new US Consul General Susan Burns on October 17, Nen thanked the US Government for its support for the city when it endured an intense period of COVID-19 outbreaks.



- Vietnam is seeing great opportunities in the US market, said Commercial Counsellor in the US Do Ngoc Hung who showed optimism about Vietnam-US trade prospects.



Hung noted that amid COVID-19 impacts and the interruption of global supply chains, trade between Vietnam and the US has still grown. In the first nine months of this year, two-way trade rose 20% year on year to 96.2 billion USD, including 85.1 billion USD worth of Vietnam's exports, accounting for 30% of the Southeast Asian country's total export revenue in the period.



- Despite global volatilities, Vietnam’s economy has rebounded strongly this year beyond the forecasts of many international organisations, making the country one of the rare bright spots in the global gloomy picture and has the potential to become a new ‘tiger’ in Asia.



Goods are transported for export at Hai Phong International Port. (Photo: VNA)

The latest report from the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed Vietnam's GDP growth rate in the first nine months of 2022 hit a 12-year high to reach 8.83%. Notably, the economy expanded 13.76% in Q3 2022 compared to 7.72% and 5.05% in Q2 and Q1 2022, respectively. The 13.7% GDP expansion in Q3 2022 was a record quarterly growth rate in Vietnam and surpassed the rate of 13.5% of India to become the highest in Asia this year.



- The strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been giving a significant push to Vietnam in the battle to move up the global value chain ladder and promote sustainable development.



The RoK has been by far the most important source of FDI to Vietnam and contributed greatly to accelerating the socio-economic development of the Southeast Asian country.



- The central city of Da Nang holds great potential to become a ‘Silicon Valley’ of Southeast Asia, especially when it receives more investment, technology and resources of firms which come from the US’s ‘Silicon Valley’, an official has said.



A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

At an October 17 seminar on digital transformation and smart cities between companies operating in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector of the US and Da Nang city, deputy head of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications Hoang Anh Tu pointed out that Da Nang is home to the most high-tech parks, concentrated information technology parks, and software parks in the central region./.