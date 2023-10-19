Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen on October 18 said that the UN's role in providing accurate, reliable and balanced information is more important than ever in the context of increasing geopolitical tensions, fragmentation and conflicts.

Speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the debate of the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) of the 78th UN General Assembly, Nguyen said that ASEAN called on the UN’s Department of Global Communications to continue to provide complete, objective and comprehensive information about international issues, and strengthen coordination with regional organisations to promote global awareness and understanding of the activities and priorities of the UN.

Noting that digital technologies can contribute significantly to the fulfilment of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly in the provision of basic healthcare, education, finance and energy services, he emphasised that ASEAN attaches importance to accelerating inclusive digital transformation, cross-border data circulation, personal data protection and ensuring trust in the digital economy.

Nguyen expressed ASEAN’s common concern about the increasing number of malicious attacks on information and essential civil infrastructure and the spread of hate speech, misinformation, disinformation and online crimes.



ASEAN appreciates the UN's efforts in the field and is committed to promoting cooperation with international partners, including the UN, to develop the digital economy, especially in the fields of e-commerce and digital financial technology, and to accelerate efforts to build the ASEAN Digital Community by 2045, he added./.