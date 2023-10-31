Business Vietnam’s seaport throughput rebounds in 10 months Vietnam’s seaport throughput rebounded in the first 10 months of this year, reaching over 624.55 million tonnes, up 3% year on year, said a leader from the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).

Business Binh Phuoc’s industrial production continues to increase The industrial production of southern Binh Phuoc province has been recovering despite economic difficulties of Vietnam and the world.

Business Game industry holds chances to become valuable export sector: conference The annual revenue of Vietnam’s game industry has exceeded 500 million USD, ranking fifth in Southeast Asia, and huge potential remains for this industry to grow further, heard the Vietnam Gamemaker Conference on October 31.

Business Thanh Hoa promotes rice brands for export Rice varieties grown in the central province of Thanh Hoa are favoured by domestic consumers and can be found on the shelves in the supermarkets of most cities and provinces nationwide.