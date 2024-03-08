World Australia's future lies in ASEAN: Scholar Emeritus Professor Hal Hill from the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University has affirmed that Australia's future really lies in ASEAN.

World 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit offshore of southern Davao Oriental province of the Philippines on March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

World Thailand addresses aging population, declining birth rates The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has engaged in discussions to exchange opinions, seek solutions, and address the challenges of Thailand transitioning into an aging society and the younger generation's reluctance to have children.

World Canada eyes stronger economic ties with ASEAN Canada has so demonstrated a greater determination than ever in advancing economic, trade and investment ties with the ASEAN region, reflected through the recent establishment of the Canada-ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and the recognition of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) as Canada’s only entity officially associated with the region.