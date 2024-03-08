Cambodia: “Women Run 10k” marks Int'l Women's Day
Cambodia held an annual running event, the "Women Run 10k," on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.
The running race is attended by a total of 2,600 local and foreign runners, including 1,446 women. (Photo: Xinhua)Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia held an annual running event, the "Women Run 10k," on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.
According to Thong Khon, President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, with 10km and 4km categories, the race was attended by a total of 2,600 local and foreign runners, including 1,446 women.
The event is not only to celebrate International Women's Day, but also encourages women to play sports, he said.
It also plays an important role in promoting gender equality in the sports sector, he stressed.
The race started and ended at Botumvotey Pagoda Park, south of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, the official said, adding that the medals were awarded to women only./.