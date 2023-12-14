Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Deputy President of South Africa Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Vietnam, China strive for people’s happiness, humankind’s progress: FM spokeswoman Vietnam and China have agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, striving for their peoples’ happiness and for the peace and progress of humankind, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, Benin hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang receives Beninese Foreign Minister Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.