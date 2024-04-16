Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM asks for prompt building of documents guiding implementation of Land Law 2024 Documents guiding the implementation of the Land Law 2024 must be built promptly in the motto of “early and from afar”, thoroughly dealing with issues with different opinions, ensuring their coherence, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested at a meeting with leaders of some ministries and sectors on April 16.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard, French navy's ship hold joint exercise The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 High Command and frigate Vendémiaire of the French Navy held a joint maritime exercise on April 15.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba promote cooperation for mutual development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas on April 15 (local time), as part of his visit to the Latin American country.