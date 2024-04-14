The local railway sector has introduced evening train departures and opened a screening room showcasing documentaries on the history of Da Lat station and the Thap Cham-Da Lat railway.

The night trains are scheduled to depart from 6.15pm to 9.20pm. From April 11-13, the Vietnam Railways Corporation is providing complimentary tickets. Regular ticket prices will range from 72,000 to 100,000 VND (2.90 to 4 USD) for one-way or round-trip journeys.

Da Lat, the capital of Lam Dong province, is surrounded by hills, pine forests, lakes and waterfalls.

Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its distinctive temperate climate, the city was developed as a resort by the French in the early 1900s. Many reminders of its colonial heritage remain, creating a unique feature of the destination./.

VNA