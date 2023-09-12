Culture - Sports UK-based Vietnamese teenager to compete at Miss Eco Teen Vietnamese teenager Anna Hoang, who is based in the UK, will represent Vietnam at the Miss Eco Teen (MET) 2023 beauty pageant that is scheduled to take place in Egypt in October.

Vietnam win 2-0 over Palestine in FIFA Days match Vietnam on September 11 defeated Palestine 2-0 in a friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in northern Nam Dinh province, as part of the FIFA Days events.

Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-UK Friendship Association, in collaboration with the UK Embassy in Hanoi, held a ceremony on September 11 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties (September 11).