Business GSO head points to factors affecting Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation An 20.8% increase in the base salary for civil servants, public employees, and members of the armed forces from July 1 will lead to rises in prices of other goods and services, which may put a pressure on curbing 2023’s inflation, according to General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.

Business Vietnam set to become Southeast Asia renewable energy leader: conference With its abundant resources and soaring demand for clean energy, Vietnam is poised to become a regional leader in renewable energy, heard a recent conference organised by Forbes Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,805 VND/USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 30).

Business Becamex targets profit up 32% Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex) targets to earn a profit after tax of 2.26 trillion VND (95.8 million) this year, an increase of 32% compared to 2022, besides increasing charter capital to 20-30 trillion VND.