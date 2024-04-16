Hai Phong Techfest connects Vietnamese, RoK businesses
The Department of Science and Technology of the northern port city of Hai Phong is organising the International Techfest Connect 5+, a science and technology festival to promote connectivity in the northern coastal region, from April 15-16.
Signing of MoU between DMST, a start-up company, and major businesses (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The Department of Science and Technology of the northern port city of Hai Phong is organising the International Techfest Connect 5+, a science and technology festival to promote connectivity in the northern coastal region, from April 15-16.
The event attracts representatives of the Departments of Science and Technology of provinces and cities in the Red River Delta, leaders of Cheongju city in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Chungcheong province, the North Chungcheong Technology Park, and organisations and businesses of the RoK’s innovation ecosystem.
Director of the Hai Phong Department of Science and Technology Tran Quang Tuan said that this Techfest will contribute to improving the quantity and quality of connection and promotion events between the city’s businesses and those in the region, and the country and around the world.
Pham Hong Quat, Director of the Market Development Department under the Ministry of Science and Technology, stated that the event will help localities and businesses find optimal solutions to local development problems, especially those related to green transformation, digital transformation, and circular economy. This is also an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to cooperate with international ones and gradually master some value chains in semiconductor technology and green technology.
Speaking at the event, Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seog expressed his belief that cooperation between businesses and localities will open up opportunities for the parties to expand collaboration, and jointly enhance global competitiveness based on technology.
During this Techfest, various activities are being held, including the display of 40 booths introducing innovation products and technologies, the signing of cooperation deals between Vietnamese and Korean firms, and the sharing of experiences in seeking ways to boost the sale of products of startups./.