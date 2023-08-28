Japan plans to expand multifaceted assistance for ASEAN
Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are planning on reaffirming their commitments to ensure food security in case of emergency at a special summit in December commemorating their 50 years of friendship, Kyodo News reported on August 28.
The meeting in Tokyo will see Japan expand its assistance to ASEAN, including enhancing measures against cyberattacks, climate change, as well as cooperation on maritime security.
Ahead of the Tokyo summit, the leaders of Japan and ASEAN will meet in Indonesia next month, where they will upgrade ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the news agency cited government sources.
Japan is expected to expand training and technological aid to ASEAN through both public and private programmes in a bid to maintain and enhance their food supply chain. The two sides will also coordinate on producing high value-added agricultural and marine products that meet consumer demand.
In regards to cybersecurity, Japan plans to provide advanced training to participants at the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre in Thailand, said the sources.
The Japanese government also hopes to highlight the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific in a joint statement to be adopted at the summit in December./.