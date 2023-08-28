World Indonesia interested in infrastructure projects in Vanuatu Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Nugraha Mansury has expressed his hope that Indonesia can cooperate with Vanuatu in infrastructure development following the ground-breaking marking the start of the VIP building renovation at Port Vila Airport in Vanuatu.

World Laos stops power supply to cryptocurrency mining businesses Electricite du Laos (EDL) has announced that it will no longer supply electricity to cryptocurrency mining operations in Laos, local media reported.

World Myanmar plans to curb rice exports as domestic prices rise Myanmar is planning to temporarily restrict rice exports for about 45 days from the end of August as rice prices in the country is rising.

World German expert suggests ways to help Vietnamese firms further optimise EVFTA Marko Walde, Chief Representative of the Delegation of the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, has suggested Vietnamese businesses to utilise the support of competent agencies, international trade promotion agencies and associations in order to further penetrate into the demanding EU market.