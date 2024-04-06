In the first three months of this year, the province, also famous for Mount Fansipan – the peak of Indochina, saw more than 2 million tourist arrivals.

Notably, in March alone, over 960,000 people travelled to Lao Cai for their holidays, representing a month-on-month surge of 78.5%. Revenue from tourists that month also recorded a month-on-month rise of 48% to 110 million USD.

In April-June, at the Sa Pa National Tourist Area, many activities will be held such as the "Sa Pa, the land of love" summer festival, a flower festival at the Fansipan cable car station, the Mau Son - Mau Thuong Temple Festival, a cultural festival of ethnic groups at the Ham Rong Mountain scenic spot, and the third Sa Pa Marathon.

Bac Ha district’s traditional horse race will take place from April 15 to May 1, while Bao Yen district will organize the second Nghia Do commune Folk Culture Festival.

In the period, Lao Cai will develop a plan for the 2024 Lao Cai International Tourism Fair, and another on green tourism development for the 2024-2025 period, with a vision to 2030./.

VNA