Mekong Delta localities urged to grasp new economic trends
The impacts of new global economic developments and trends on production, export and investment attraction in provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta were discussed at a forum in Ben Tre province on August 23.
Jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the People’s Committee of Ben Tre province, the hybrid event saw the participation of representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), departments, agencies and associations, and experts.
Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director of the MoFA’s Department of Economic Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the EU is now pioneering in applying new standards comprehensively, with various measures to be put in place in the coming two or three years.
She suggested the Mekong Delta localities quickly grasp new global trends and build suitable policies to bring into full play opportunities and limit challenges.
Chairman of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam pointed out major challenges facing the Mekong Delta region in general and Ben Tre in particular, notably climate change, fierce competition for agricultural products, surging transport costs, and limitations in workforce and transport infrastructure.
To deal with these obstacles, it needs connectivity within the region as well as between the regions and others, along with policies to attract high-quality personnel, he said.
The forum is expected to contribute to enhancing the connectivity between Mekong Delta businesses and their European partners, and help Ben Tre learn from development experience of foreign countries, the official added./.