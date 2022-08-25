Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded young parliamentarians of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan for their deep understanding of the traditional ties between the Vietnamese and Japanese people, saying it laid an important foundation to continue fostering bilateral ties.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for a delegation of the LDP’s Youth Division led by Suzuki Norikaru, member of the House of Representatives and Sato Kei, member of the House of Councillors, who are Acting Heads of the Youth Division, President Phuc said on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Vietnam wished to welcome the Emperor, Empress and senior leaders of Japan. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at the development of ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) during a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Kim Tae-nyeon.



Hue spoke highly of results of meetings and exchanges between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, considering them practical activities on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year, contributing to further deepening the Vietnam – RoK strategic partnership in general and ties between the two legislatures in particular. Read full story



- Experts gathered at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24 to discuss export and investment opportunities generated by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through sustainable development.



Vo Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said that after two years, two-way trade between Vietnam and the EU rose 14.5% in 2021 to 57 billion USD. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airports and airlines to announce the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s latest regulations on compulsory COVID-19 testing before entering the East Asian country.



It said the Korea Disease Prevention and Control Agency (KDCA) recently sent a notice on the regulations to airlines operating flights between Vietnam and the RoK. Read full story



- The People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province held a teleconference on August 24 to attract Taiwanese investors.



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh said as of August 15, the province had drawn 4,063 foreign-invested projects worth over 39.6 billion USD, ranking second nationwide in terms of FDI attraction behind Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story



- More than 4,270 people died in traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2022, a rise of 8.67% over the same period last year, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.



Tran Huu Minh, head of the committee’s office, said that 7,488 traffic accidents occurred in the period, injuring 4,957 people, year-on-year decreases of 2.47% and 7.24%, respectively. Read full story



- Vietnam’s U20 team will play a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



U20 Vietnam will play friendly match against Palestine in Phu Tho on September 3. (Photo: VFF)

The match will be a warm-up for the Vietnamese team before they move to Indonesia for the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 qualifiers./. Read full story