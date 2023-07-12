Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong had a working session with the Department of Internal Political Security under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on July 11.

The event took place on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the traditional day of the people’s security force (July 12, 1946 - 2023).Read full text

-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Professor of energy and climate change Frank Jotzo from the Australian National University in Hanoi on July 11.

Ha spoke highly of Australia’s outstanding achievements in realising the international commitments on climate change adaptation and energy transition which are partly attributed to Australian scholars, including Jotzo.Read full text

-Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son called peace, security, and stability the prerequisite for prosperity while addressing the plenary session of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 11.

The plenum centred on the ASEAN Community building process, the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the bloc’s external relations, and the regional architecture.Read full text

-Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kao appreciated Vietnam’s contributions to the ASEAN Community and the ASEAN Secretariat.Read full text

-Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 on the sidesline of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.

The two sides expressed their delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations, reflected through regular high-level meetings and contacts, and the joint implementation of key cooperation projects.Read full text

-The percentage of Vietnamese using online public services only reached 18% in the first seven months of 2022, according to a report from the National Committee on Digital Transformation.

The information was revealed at a thematic discussion held in Hanoi on July 11 to review the accessibility and user-friendliness of 63 provincial e-service portals in 2023.Read full text

-The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has worked with representatives of Google to clarify whether it deleted or blurred the national flag of Vietnam in Truong Sa (Spratly) on its Google Maps and Google Earth apps, Le Quang Tu Do, head of the authority said on July 11.

Do said that Google confirmed that it did not blur or change the satellite images supplied by a third party, explaining that the issue is due to low image quality.Read full text



-The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus, themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development”, concluded in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 11.

At the closing session, a publication produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s Secretariat was released. Participating AIPA member parliaments reviewed, approved, and signed the meeting’s report.Read full text

- The Princess Anio opera project, which began in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, is scheduled to hit the stage at the Showa Women's University in Tokyo on November 4, heard a press conference on July 11.

The opera is based on a real love story between Japanese merchant Araki Sotaro and Princess Ngoc Hoa (called Princess Anio by Japanese) in Hoi An, Vietnam, during the trading era of the Shuinsen in the early 17th century. Vietnamese singers Dao To Loan and Bui Thi Trang (female soprano) play the princess, while two Japanese male tenors, Kobori Yusuke and Yamamito Kohei, take the role of her lover.Read full text/.